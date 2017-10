Helping meet the demand of young audiences weaned on jam music and now hungry for bluegrass, Greensky Bluegrass, a five-member banjo-strumming, dobro- and mandolin-playing bluegrass group from Michigan, spends much of its time on the dusty tour trail, where the group averages about 170 shows a year. Their latest album is 2008’s Five Interstates , but they’re also releasing a series of live recordings that merge original tunes with traditional bluegrass.