Greg Koch Trio w/ The Brechtlein Blues Buffet

One of Milwaukee’s best known and most respected blues guitarists, Greg Koch is familiar to genre aficionados and upstarts alike through a series of instructional books and DVDs he’s released through the Hal Leonard Publishing Co., as well as for the many technically dazzling electric blues albums he’s recorded, including two for Steve Vai’s Favored Nations label. Tonight Koch and his trio with Tom Good and Del Bennett celebrate the release of their latest disc, From the Attic i>, one of Koch’s most raw, rocking sessions yet.