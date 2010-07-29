Greg Laswell and Cary Brothers w/ Harper Blynn

The songwriters on this double-bill are united by the self-released nature of their music and the appearance of their songs on programs like “Grey’s Anatomy.” Greg Laswell fronted the short-lived rock band Shillglen before breaking out with his self-financed Good Movie in 2003. His audience mushroomed with 2008’s Three Flights from Alto Nido and the subsequent placement of his songs on television shows, so it’s fitting that his latest album, Take a Bow , is his brightest, most hopeful yet, perhaps reflecting his recent successes. Cary Brothers’ big break came in 2004, when the Nashville songwriter’s “Blue Eyes” was featured on the Garden State soundtrack, whetting appetites for his 2007 debut record, Who You Are . This April’s Under Control features more similarly soundtrack-friendly acoustic alternative pop.