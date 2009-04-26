It goes without saying that Gregg Allman’s solo career hasn’t always lived up to the high standards he set with his legendary southern-rock band, The Allman Brothers. In fact, one of his early solo albums, Two The Hard Way , which he recorded with his then-wife Cher (!), is universally regarded as one of the worst albums of all time. But as Allman sobered up in the ’90s, he got his groove back, reforming the Allman Brothers to great acclaim, much of it from a new generation of jam-music fans that hadn’t even been born during the Allman Brothers’ early run. Tonight Allman does the second of two solo shows a the Potawatomi Bingo Casino.