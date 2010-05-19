Gregg Allman’s solo career hasn’t always lived up to the high standards he set with his legendary Southern-rock band, The Allman Brothers. In fact, one of his early solo albums, Two the Hard Way , recorded with his then-wife Cheryes, that Cheris largely regarded as one of the worst albums of all time. But as Allman sobered up in the ’90s, he got his groove back, reforming the Allman Brothers to great acclaim, much of which came from a new generation of Phish-era jam-music fans who hadn’t even been born during the Allman Brothers’ early run.