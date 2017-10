Despite the Atlanta outfit’s punster Beatles name, Gringo Star owes more to The Kinks than the Fab Four, but maybe riffing on Kinks drummer Mick Avory just didn’t have the same ring to itreally, “Dick Avory” may well be the one band name that’s actually more vile than Gringo Star. Purchasers of Gringo Star’s 2008 album All Y’All probably know what they’re in store for: tight harmonies, perky riffs and lots of tambourine for maximum British Invasion nostalgia.