Atlanta rock ’n’ rollers Gringo Star pay punny homage to The Beatles with their moniker, but if anything the group owes more to The Kinks than the Fab Fourperhaps a band name riffing on Kinks drummer Mick Avory just didn’t have the same ring to it. The group’s 2008 debut All Y’All was loaded with tight harmonies, perky riffs and plenty of tambourine for maximum British Invasion nostalgia.