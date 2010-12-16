The “Grit Patterns” exhibition at Bay View’s BYO Studio showcases the designs of 14 UW-Milwaukee architecture and urban planning students who developed permanent, functional architectural installations for local businesses, including Roast Coffee and Hi Hat Lounge. Working with wood and steel donated by local manufacturers, the students created installations with clever, parametric designs and an experimental edge. The pieces will be on display at the studio through Dec. 26 before they are moved to their permanent homes.