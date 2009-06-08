Grizzly Bear w/ Here We Go Magic

Recalling, almost, the chorus of accolades and dropped jaws that greeted Animal Collective’s Merriweather Post Pavilion this January, Grizzly Bear released their latest album, Veckatimest , to nearly unanimous cries of greatness last month. Though both albums flaunt a debt to the Beach Boys and strikingly ambitious scopes, Veckatimest doesn’t share Merriweather Post Pavilion ’s outsider ambitions. Instead, it’s a more traditional, inclusive album that celebrates American music in its own tongue, with gentle, waltzing folk numbers kissed by jazz and psychedelia. At a time when plenty of folk-leaning indie-rockers are exploring their symphonic sides, few have been able to create anything quite as natural, quite as majestic as Grizzly Bear’s latest.