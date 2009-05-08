Group of the Altos w/ The Off Key

Though they share a guitarist (Daniel Spack) and a similar love of instrumental post-rock with Collections of Colonies of Bees, Milwaukee’s Group of the Altos flaunts a far deeper kitchen sink than that quintet, working trumpet, cello, saw and clarinet into suites that trend darker than Colonies of Bees’ sprightly instrumentals. The group’s signature composition is “Rake Rasp and Ruin,” a lengthy, ever-shifting dirge that plays as if pieced together from scraps of Slint, Mogwai and Rachel’s. The openers on this bill are pulled from opposite ends of the city’s volume spectrum: The Off Key, the brain child of Juniper Tar’s Aaron Schleicher, traffics in hushed folk; Year of the Scavenger in fierce post-hardcore.