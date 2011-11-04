Group of the Altos w/ Little Scream and BOBBY

Though they share a guitarist (Daniel Spack) and a similar love of instrumental post-rock with Collections of Colonies of Bees, Milwaukee's post-rock orchestra Group of the Altos flaunts a far deeper kitchen sink than that quintet, working trumpet, cello, saw and clarinet into suites that trend darker than Colonies of Bees' sprightly instrumentals. The group covers a lot of territory, touching on the requisite rock, jazz and classical influences but also making time for unlikely tropical tones and any other drive-by tangents and surprise twists they can fit into their sprawling compositions. The band shares this show tonight with Little Scream, the Montreal-based indie-pop project of quirky songstress Laura Sprengelmeyer, which released its debut album The Golden Record this spring on Secretly Canadian.