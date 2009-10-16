Group of the Altos w/ A Lull and Fulbright Scholar

Though they share a guitarist (Daniel Spack) and a similar love of instrumental post-rock with Collections of Colonies of Bees, Milwaukee’s Group of the Altos flaunts a far deeper kitchen sink than that quintet, working trumpet, cello, saw and clarinet into suites that trend darker than Colonies of Bees’ sprightly instrumentals. The group’s signature composition is “Rake Rasp and Ruin,” a lengthy, ever-shifting dirge that plays as if pieced together from scraps of Slint, Mogwai and Rachel’s, and touches on the nervy jazz of June of 44’s final works, but they continue to add new material to their sets in advance of an upcoming record.