Two years of legal problems and rumors of mental illness haven't slowed Gucci Mane's productivity much. On top of his many mixtapes, the eccentric, material-minded rapper released three albums last year, including a record with his surging protégé Waka Flocka Flame, <i>Ferrari Boyz</i>, and a bizarre collaboration with Kreayshawn's little-loved, N-bomb-launching cohort V-Nasty, <i>BAYTL</i>. Even that damned collaboration contained glimmers of Gucci Mane's warped, bone-dry sense of humor. “I'm not romantic,” he rapped, “but I cook my dope candlelit.”