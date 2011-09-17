Born from the minds of passionate lexophiles with a knack for social networking, the Guerilla Haiku Movement is a creative venue for temporary, positive graffiti. Filling a need for intelligent expression in the public sphere, it has spawned events around the country. The fun at this local installment begins with a scavenger hunt through Milwaukee's diverse neighborhoods. Sidewalk chalk will be used to create haikus and a digital camera to document them. Participants are split into groups and encouraged to engage passers-by in the movement, keeping with the event's communal atmosphere. Festivities continue at a local watering hole, announced the day of the event.