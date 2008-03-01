Thanks to the band’s continued play on regional modern-rock radio for their hits "Smile" and "Crash (Into Me),” some might not have even noticed that The Gufs were on a seven-year hiatus until their most recent disc, 2006’s A Different Sea, a study in trying to perfect the pop-rock anthem. Since their stint on Atlantic Records in the mid-’90s, the group has kept a lower profile, touring less and recently focusing on personal projects and non-musical endeavors, but the veteran band and local point of pride always seems to find the time for a hometown show. Tonight they play an 8 p.m. Turner Hall Ballroom show.