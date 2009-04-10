With a hoarse, Tom Waits tone to his voice, The Gunshy’s Matt Arbogast sings stark stories about separation. For his 2007 accomplishment, There’s No Love in This War, he turned to more biographical territory, culling from letters his grandfather sent his grandmother during the final years of World War II. Tonight the Chicago singer will play a show with Sleep Tight Co., a heavenly, co-ed indie-pop band that accents their tuneful songs with violin, and In Bed, the latest project from Celebrated Workingman wild man Mark Waldoch.