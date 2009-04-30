Following the jam-band business model even though they don’t much care for jamming, Guster has gradually built their following by encouraging tape trading and touring colleges like the one that spawned them 18 year’s ago, Tufts University. They’ve become a better pop band with each release, casting themselves as something of a small-scale Coldplay without the egos and with a friendly sense of humor (in 2005 they celebrated their Judaism with a side-project called Hanukkah Rocks). They’re working on a new CD for tentative release later this year, and in typical good-guy fashion, the band will buy carbon credits to offset the environmental impact of manufacturing the record.