Since its debut at Wisconsin’s Sesquicentennial celebration, Guys on Ice, a musical comedy about a couple of average guys enjoying life’s simple pleasures while in an ice shanty, has become an annual tradition. Last year the production, which has become a lucrative touring act, was expanded into a two-act version with three additional songs and some new “halftime” entertainment hosted by the play’s beer-seeking character, Ernie the Moocher. The play continues its latest run at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater tonight with an 8 p.m. performance.