Shock-metal heroes GWAR will be webcasting their Halloween concert tonight at the Rave as a pay-per-view event, so expect even more fake blood from the costumed satirists than usual. In advance of their upcoming album Bloody Pit of Horror, members of the band will host a signing and judge a GWAR costume contest before the show at the Exclusive Co., 5026 S. 74th St., at 5 p.m.