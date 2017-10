As if there wasn't already enough fake blood blanketing the city for Halloween weekend, costumed warlords from space GWAR return to the Rave for another over-the-top performance. Over the decades GWAR has become less a parody of metal excesses than of themselves, doubling down on obscene comedy. The group's latest record, 2010's Bloody Pit of Horror , is no exception, but it grinds heavier and hits harder than most of the band's recent work.