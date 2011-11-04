Gym Class Heroes w/ The Dirty Heads and Wallpaper

Thanks to their affiliation with Fall Out Boy, New York's Gym Class Heroes found a quick audience for their cheeky hip-hop for outsiders, but with success frontman Travie McCoy became enamored with crossover pop-rap, putting the band on hiatus last year as he collaborated with Top 40 stars Bruno Mars and Taio Cruz. McCoy is back with Gym Class Heroes, but the Adam Levine feature on “Stereo Hearts,” the lead single from the band's upcoming album The Papercut Chronicles II , suggests he hasn't abandoned his pop-star ambitions. The band's tour stop at the Rave tonight has been canceled due to illness.