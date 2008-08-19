Plenty of listeners argue that the essence of jazz is chaos, or rather a channeled, directed chaos. While this may not be true for all jazz, it’s certainly the case for the Milwaukee trio ha HA Potato, who opt for dual drums and a saxophone instead of a traditional setup. The resulting sound is unruly as you’d expect, yet it rarely seems stagnant or uninspired. For instance, the politically charged “Dear Mom, We Are Dead” seamlessly overlays jazz improvisation with the sporadic sounds of war gunfire and explosions. Bee vs. Mothexperimental compatriots from Austin, Texasopen for ha HA Potato’s 9 p.m. show at the Cactus Club tonight.