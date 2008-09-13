×
It may rain today, but even if it does Habitat for Humanity will be out in full force today, working on houses near 24th and Chambers. If you’d like to help out, they’ll be there from around 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Today @ 24th and Chambers - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It may rain today, but even if it does Habitat for Humanity will be out in full force today, working on houses near 24th and Chambers. If you’d like to help out, they’ll be there from around 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
© 2017 Shepherd Express. All Rights Reserved.