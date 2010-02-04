Haitian Hope Revival w/ Willy Porter

Mequon singer-songwriter Willy Porter, whose latest album How to Rob a Bank examines populist rage resulting from the country’s housing crisis, tops a local benefit concert for Haiti tonight at the Miramar Theatre. He’s got good company: Joining him are singer-songwriter Peter Mulvey, guitarist Greg Koch, the avant-jazz ensemble Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken, The Bryan Cherry Band, R.A.S. Movement and others. Proceeds from the show go to the Milwaukee oganization YOUTHAITI and will aid earthquake relief efforts.