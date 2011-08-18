Hal Rammel: Comix & Cartoons

As the longtime host of WMSE's Sunday night experimental-music program “Alternating Currents,” and also the curator of Woodland Pattern's “Alternating Currents Live” music series, Hal Rammel is best known for his music acumen. But he's also a veteran illustrator. Through Sept. 25, Woodland Pattern displays an exhibition of his comics, some published, many never before seen, and many featuring Rammel's recurrent protagonist Aero, a plucky wanderer who drifts between the worlds of fantasy and art. Tonight's opening reception for the exhibit features solo guitar music from Collections of Colonies of Bees' Chris Rosenau.