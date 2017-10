When Hal Rammel isn’t hosting “Alternating Currents,” WMSE’s Sunday night experimental music showcase, or inventing his own instruments (he’s proudly patented the triolin, the snath, the aerolin and the hydro-aerolin), he finds the time to play his creations. Tonight he plays a set that pits him against one of Milwaukee’s most prolific noisemakers, Peter Woods, as part of a 7 p.m. bill at the Borg Ward.