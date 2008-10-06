Ryan Gosling delivered a career performance in the 2006 independent drama Half Nelson as Dan Dunne, a charming young high-school teacher and basketball coach whose burgeoning friendship with one of his students, played by Shareeka Epps, is complicated by his not-so-hidden drug addiction. Though she has family troubles of her own, the student becomes a nurturing, almost parental figure for hear teacher. Tonight’s 6:30 p.m. screening of the film at the Times Cinema is a benefit for Serenity Inn, a shelter for recovering alcohol and drug addicts.