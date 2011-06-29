Hall and Oates

Once infamous for one of the most iconic pieces of facial hair this side of Super Mario's bushy lip tickler, the Philly duo of Daryl Hall and the formerly mustachioed John Oates continue to bring their inimitable “rock and soul” stylings to stages as if the popularity of bell-bottoms and turtlenecks had never waned. The melodic tandem belts out often neglected but never forgotten hits like “You Make My Dreams Come True” and “Maneater” with cadences drenched in nostalgia that make the distant past seem like 10 minutes ago—even if one of the best mustaches in pop history sadly may be gone for good.