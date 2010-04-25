Dale Gutzman’s latest play for Off The Wall Theatre is a thrilling modern interpretation of the legend of the Pied Piper Of Hamlin. Here Hamlin is a modern American town run by a corporation. In a tragic, likable role, Jeremy Welter plays Charles Hamlin, the young patriarch of the corporation. We find out in the first dialogue of the play that the town of Hamlin is overrun with rats that are spreading a deadly disease. The heads of the Hamlin Corporation are trying to contain the disease without causing too much of a stir, so they turn to a mysterious stranger. Gutzman’s clever script does a fine job bringing the concerns of the outbreak of a disease into present day America.