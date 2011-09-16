Todd Phillips' Las Vegas comedy The Hangover made a killing at the box office upon its summer 2009 release, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated comedy of all time, making a star of underground comic Zach Galifianakis and spawning this year's not-nearly-as-lovable sequel. The sequel may have tried too hard to recapture the shock laughs of its predecessor, but the original remains the rare blockbuster comedy that maintains the goofy, ramshackle feel of a cult comedy, making it a perfect fit for the Discovery World's outdoor Fish Fry & A Flick movie series. The fish hits the fryer around 5 p.m.; the movie begins at dusk.