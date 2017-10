Todd Phillips’ Las Vegas comedy The Hangover made a killing at the box office upon its summer 2009 release, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated comedy of all time, making a star of underground comic Zach Galifianakis and spawning a sequel for planned release in 2011. As part of its Monday night move-on-the-patio series, Brochach Irish Pub screens the popular comedy tonight with free kettlecorn and $2.50 bottles of Lakefront beer.