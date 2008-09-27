Since their “MMMBop” 15-minutes expired and their label did the inevitable, dropping them, the band Hanson has become a walking survival guide for one-hit wonders. Taking control of their image, the brothers passed themselves off as victims, telling their side of the story in the sympathetic documentary Strong Enough to Break. They've since toured and recorded as an independent band, mining their minor celebrity for enough press to survive on. They've also nicely branded many of their toursincluding the "Walk Around the World" tour, which stops at the Rave tonight at 8 p.m.as charitable events.