Since their "MMMBop" 15-minutes expired and they were dropped by their label, the band Hanson has become a walking survival guide for one-hit wonders. They've since toured and recorded as an independent band, mining their minor celebrity for enough press to survive on, while maintaining a loyal following through aggressive fan outreach. New albums for the brothers continue to come at a steady clip. The newest is last June's Shout It Out , another tidy collection of pop-rock. Tonight the band plays a private concert for the radio station 99.1 The Mix and its listeners.