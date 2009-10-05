Hanson w/ Hellogoodbye, Steel Train and Sherwood

Once their “MMMBop” 15-minutes expired and their label did the inevitable, dropping them, the band Hanson has become a walking survival guide for one-hit wonders. Taking control of their image, the brothers passed themselves off as victims, telling their side of the story in the sympathetic documentary Strong Enough to Break . They've since toured and recorded as an independent band, mining their minor celebrity for enough press to survive on. They likely don’t have another hit single in them, but given the teen-pop stigma they’re saddled with, the mere fact that they’re still touring behind semi-respectable new material is something of a triumph.