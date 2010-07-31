Happy Birthday w/ Residual Echoes and The Jaill DJs

When Happy Birthday frontman Kyle Thomas was too scared to play his own songs in November 2008, he recruited guitarist Chris Weisman and drummer Ruth Garbus (of Feathers, a band on Devendra Banhart’s Gnomonsong label) to help him perform at a punk venue near his hometown of Brattleboro, Vt. Ever since, Weisman and Garbus have helped Thomas arrange his subsequent melodic guitar-pop songs. Less than a year later, they were snatched up by Sub Pop, and their shaggy self-titled debut arrived this March. They share this bill with Los Angeles indie-rockers Residual Echoes. Austin Dutmer and Vinnie Kircher from the Milwaukee Sub Pop band Jaill will DJ between sets.