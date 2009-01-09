Sitcom pioneer Garry Marshall returned to his best-loved characters to write an original story for the new Happy Days: The Musical, which continues its run at the Marcus Center tonight with an 8 p.m. show. Featuring original songs from legendary composer Paul Williams, the musical follows Arthur Fonzarelli, the Cunninghams and their friends as they throw a dance contest and wrestling match to raise money to save Arnold’s. Joey Sorge does justice to Henry Winkler’s Fonz, while Arnold is played by Barry Pearl, best known as Doody from the 1978 film version of Grease.