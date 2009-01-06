“Feel good” even by the generous standards of musical theater, Happy Days: The Musical captures the same nostalgia for the late ’50s that made the television show such an institution. The touring musical, written by sitcom vet Garry Marshall with songs by Paul Williams, even makes an effort to work in just about every beloved character from the series. Even the elusive Pinky Tuscadero joins Richie, Potsie, Ralph Malph, the Fonz and Joanie and Chachi as they band together in an effort to save Arnold’s (ample dancing is involved). The musical opens tonight with a 7:30 p.m. show at the Marcus Center.