The Marcus Center’s production of The Happy Elf is based on the 2005 animated TV special, which itself grew out of a Harry Connick Jr. song. Connick wrote six new songs for the stage version and Andrew Fishman wrote additional music. Add in Tony Award-winning director John Rando, as well as an ensemble of Broadway and local actors, and the caliber of talent adds even more magic to this visually fun, fast-paced and kid-friendly show, which is performed today at 1, 3:30 and 7 p.m. at the Marcus Center.