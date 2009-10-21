The Milwaukee Rep this week opens its production of Happy Now? from British playwright Lucinda Coxon. The comedy, which opened in a small studio space on the other side of the Atlantic just last year, focuses a sharp satirical perspective on the challenges of surviving the modern, middle-class life. The play centers around a young professional woman named Kitty, whose life is immersed in various stresses like working, dealing with unwanted sexual advances, raising children and living with a husband who has left a high-paying job to pursue his passion for teaching. The only person in Kitty’s life who seems to have things together is her friend Carl, who’s in a well-adjusted romantic relationship with another man.