×

After her popular exhibit at the gallery in 2007, Athens mixed-media artistSarah Neuburger returns for another show at the Paper Boat Gallery. Fittinglytitled “Happy Smiling People,” the exhibit not only features her chipperclothespin people, but also a collection of vintage photographs that she hasretouched to give the people in them simple, cartoony grins. The exhibit runsthrough March 1.