Happy Together Tour 2012

You can't go wrong with classic rock. The Happy Together Tour brings together some of the genre's best for an evening of great, timeless music. Artists include The Turtles Featuring Flo & Eddie, Micky Dolenz, Gary Puckett and The Union Gap, The Grass Roots, and The Buckinghams. The Turtles have been wowing audiences since the '60s with singles like “Let Me Be” and Dylan's “It Ain't Me, Babe.” Dolenz is the legendary drummer and lead singer of The Monkees, the super-group that gained fame through the singles “I'm a Believer” and “Daydream Believer,” among others. Gary Puckett and The Union Gap mastered pop rock in the '60s and '70s with hits like “Lady Willpower” and “Young Girl.” The always-rocking Grass Roots charted Top 10 hits with the singles “Let's Live for Today,” “Midnight Confessions” and “Sooner or Later.” The Buckinghams, a pop band that originated in Chicago, formed in 1966. A year later, behind the power of the No. 1 single “Kind of a Drag,” The Buckinghams became one of the top-selling acts in the nation. <P>