The largest oldies tour of the summer unites the surviving members of five bands who collectively scored more than 30 hit singles in the '60s, including many of the decade's sunniest hits. Headlining the “Happy Together Tour” is The Turtles, the California pop-rock group whose biggest hit lends the tour its name. Also on the bill are The Association, whose signature song “Never My Love” received the second-most U.S. airplay of any song in the 20th century (behind only “You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'”), The Grass Roots (whose lead singer and last original member Rob Grill passed away this July), former Paul Revere & The Raiders singer Mark Lindsay, and The Buckinghams. All acts will play their own short sets, before collaborating during a shared encore.