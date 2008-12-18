One of the loudest rallying cries from Milwaukee’s scattered comedy scene, The Hardcore Comedy Show pairs five burgeoning female comediansgrrrl comedians?in one of the city’s least likely comedy venues: the Cactus Club, whose grimy, smoky backroom has long been the territory of punk-rock concerts, but rarely stand-up performances. The women are unapologetically crass, prone to detailed rants about sex and body image, so expect an angrier, more explicit and much funnier version of “The Vagina Monologues.” As usual, there’s no cover, though there’s a $3 suggested donation.