A response to the tradionally male-dominated field of stand-up comedy, the Hardcore Comedy Show unites six of Milwaukee’s burgeoning female comediansgrrrl comedians?in one of the city’s least likely comedy venues: the Cactus Club’s grimy back room, long the territory of punk-rock concerts. The comedians tackle subjects like dating, weight control, skateboarding and genitalia, all from a femininethough not traditionally ladylikeperspective. The ladies’ show tonight precedes a bill of experimental music from Nomad Palace, Pressboard and He Can Jog.