Hardcore Comedy Show Valentine’s Day Extravaganza

Valentine’s Day has a cruel way of sending our collective blood pressure through the roof, so don’t expect the angry ladies of the Hardcore Comedy Show to tone down their stand-up routines in an effort to make their Valentine’s Day Extravaganza more romantic. The usual crew has invited several guests for tonight’s show, though, including headliner Chastity Washington, an alum of BET’s “Comic View,” and, in a first for the all-girl stand-up troupe, the ladies are also featuring male comedians from The Gentlemen’s Hour, a Milwaukee sketch comedy troupe.