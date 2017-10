Hoping to create a new Milwaukee tradition, The Hardcore Comedy Show returns for a second round tonight at 9 p.m. This free show pairs five of Milwaukee’s burgeoning female stand-up comediansgrrrl comedians?in one of the city’s least likely comedy venues, the Cactus Club’s grimy back room, long the territory of punk-rock concerts. The material is unapologetically crass, so expect an angrier, more explicit and much, much funnier version of “The Vagina Monologues.”