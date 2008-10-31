A Hardcore Halloween

A collection of Milwaukee's finest hardcore bands will take the stage tonight at the Cactus Club at 10 p.m. to pay homage to the genre's all-time greats. Children in Heat will take on The Misfits (whose Halloween-inspired songs and stage attire influenced my own choice of costumes as a young man); Dead Issue (as Ready to Fight) will "play" Negative Approach; Protestant, under the moniker Damaged, will tackle Black Flag; and local favorites Get Rad will assume the identity of Minor Threat. If nothing else, the event will serve to remind the audience of the continued vitality of early '80s hardcore punk