It’s anybody’s guess as to why for the past several decades the Harlem Globetrotters have opted to spend New Year’s Eve in Milwaukeeas opposed to, say, Harlem but their annual appearances are one of Milwaukee’s oldest New Year’s traditions. The Harlem Globetrotters are on an impressive hot streak, not having lost a game since 2006though to be fair, theirs isn’t the most challenging schedule. The Bucks should be so lucky as to have that many games against the hapless Washington Generals to help pad their record.