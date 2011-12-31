The winningest team in basketball, and also the only one to regularly solve mysteries with Scooby-Doo, the Harlem Globetrotters return to Milwaukee for their annual New Year's Eve performance. A mix of comedy routines and athletic displays set to a real game of basketball (albeit one overseen by a flustered, easily distracted ref), for decades these Dec. 31 Globetrotters games have been one of the most popular ways for Milwaukee parents to tucker out their young ones before dropping them off guilt-free at grandma's for the night. <P>