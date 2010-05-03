Harlem w/ Jaill and Worrier

Austin, Texas’ garage-pop trio Harlem was signed to Matador Records before recording their new sophomore album Hippies , but you’d never guess they had any sort of significant label backing judging from the album’s no-fi production values. If Harlem had any sort of recording budget, it must have gone toward beer; Hippies is a gloriously unlabored, seriously fun rock ’n’ roll record, with peppy, traditionalist romps balanced out by weirdo tunes seemingly written in the studio (if, indeed, the album was even recorded in a studio). Harlem tops a bill tonight celebrating the first anniversary of the Milwaukee music blog Seizure Chicken, joined by a pair of local bands the blog has also championed: Jaill and Worrier.